Auburn Police seek help identifying suspects who burglarized Goodwill

Auburn Police need help identifying two people accused of burglarizing a Goodwill store.

Authorities say the two people pictured in this surveillance video burglarized the Auburn Goodwill, located near Auburn Way and 17th Street.

Anyone with information on the burglary or the suspects is urged to call the Auburn Police tip line at (253) 288-7403.

