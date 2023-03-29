Auburn Police seek help identifying jewelry theft suspect

article

Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who stole jewelry from a store in Auburn on Monday.

According to the Auburn Police Department (APD), the suspect stole from a local store on Auburn Way N near Fred Meyer.

The APD posted a photo of the suspect wearing a grey Portland Trailblazers hat, a mask, a light colored hoodie and a gray/blue overcoat.

Anyone with information is asked to call the APD Tip Line at 253-288-7403.

This is a developing story.