Auburn police seek help finding teenager last seen Jan. 17

article

Police are asking for the public's help in finding a teenager that has been missing since January.

According to the Auburn Police Department (APD), 19-year-old Francisco Moreno-Romero's family last saw him at an Auburn Goodwill on Jan. 17.

Authorities say Francisco is known to use drugs, and has been living on the streets when he is not staying with his mother in Bonney Lake.

The APD says he is often in the Auburn area. He does not have an ID or a car.

His family also believes he would lie about his name and birthdate to the police if he was ever arrested. They do not know if he would be booked under a false name.

Police describe him as a Hispanic man standing at 5'5" and weighing 150 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911.

RELATED: Police ask for public's help in finding missing Olympia woman

RELATED: 'It's been hard to deal with': Birthday vigil held for missing Spanaway woman

This is a developing story.