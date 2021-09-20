Child found safe after suspect stole car with baby inside, Auburn Police say

A child was found safe after a suspect stole a car they were sleeping in, according to Auburn Police.

Police say a woman pulled into a parking lot near Auburn Way and 12th Street to use the restroom just before 5 p.m. She left her baby in the car and kept the engine running while she was gone.

When she came back outside, the car and her baby were gone.

Around 5:30 p.m., Auburn police confirmed to Q13 News that the suspect and vehicle were located in Maple Valley, with the baby sound asleep inside.

The suspect was taken into custody.

Stay connected with Q13 News on all platforms:

Advertisement

DOWNLOAD: Q13 News and Weather Apps

WATCH: Q13 News Live

SUBSCRIBE: Q13 FOX on YouTube

DAILY BRIEF: Sign Up For Our Newsletter

FOLLOW: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram