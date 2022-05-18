Auburn Police seek help finding potential burglary suspect

article

Police are asking the public for help in identifying a potential burglary suspect.

The Auburn Police Department (APD) posted a photo of the woman on Facebook Wednesday morning, saying that she is a possible suspect in a residential burglary case in Lakeland Hills on May 11.

The photo taken from a surveillance camera, at what appears to be a nearby grocery store, shows that she is white with brown hair. Other descriptive details of the suspect, as well as information on the burglary case are limited at this time.

The APD is asking anyone who knows who she is to contact the department Tip Line at 253-288-7403.

This is a developing story.