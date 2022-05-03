Auburn Police searching for suspects who stole $1,000 worth of vapes

Auburn Police Department (APD) needs help finding two suspects who stole more than $1,000 worth of rechargeable vapes from a local grocery store.

APD shared two photos on Facebook Tuesday morning showing what appears to be a young man and a young woman caught on surveillance camera.

Anyone who can identify these suspects is urged to all APD's tip line at 253-288-7403.

RELATED: 2 injured in semi truck crash near Auburn, Hwy 18 closed at 167 on-ramp

Advertisement

RELATED: Police search for suspect who assaulted deputy in Sammamish