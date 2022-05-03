Auburn Police searching for suspects who stole $1,000 worth of vapes
AUBURN, Wash. - Auburn Police Department (APD) needs help finding two suspects who stole more than $1,000 worth of rechargeable vapes from a local grocery store.
APD shared two photos on Facebook Tuesday morning showing what appears to be a young man and a young woman caught on surveillance camera.
Anyone who can identify these suspects is urged to all APD's tip line at 253-288-7403.
