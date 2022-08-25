Auburn Police search for man who stole a necklace from a 4-year-old girl

article

Police are searching for a man who stole a necklace from around the neck of a four-year-old girl earlier this month.

According to the Auburn Police Department (APD), the suspect, who may identify himself as Jose Hidalgo, stole the little girl’s necklace at a restaurant on Aug. 15.

The APD shared multiple security camera photos of the suspect in a Facebook post on Friday.

Anyone who can confirm his identity, or knows of his whereabouts, is asked to contact the APD Tip Line at 253-288-7403.