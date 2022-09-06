Auburn Police recover shotgun, meth from man driving a stolen car with a child in the backseat

article

Police recovered a loaded shotgun and meth from a man who was spotted driving a stolen car with a child in the backseat last Thursday.

According to the Auburn Police Department (APD), detectives conducting emphasis patrols in the north side of the city spotted a suspicious vehicle with invalid temporary permits pull into a fast-food drive-through. When detectives approached the vehicle, they learned that the car was reported stolen by the King County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities say there were three people inside the car; two adults in the front, and a minor in the backseat. When the driver stepped out of the car, officers discovered a loaded modified short barrel shotgun resting at the foot of the driver’s seat.

Authorities say the driver admitted to being a convicted felon for robbery, and that he bought the gun from someone on the street.

In addition to the gun, detectives found a Ziploc bag with about 165 grams of methamphetamine inside of it.

The driver was arrested and booked into the King County Jail. The other adult and the minor were both released from the scene, and the stolen car was returned to its rightful owner.

"This is just another example of fantastic work done by the professionals working at the Auburn Police Department," the APD wrote in a Facebook post.