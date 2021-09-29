Auburn Police looking to identify member of organized retail theft crew

Auburn Police are looking to identify one person from a three-person organized retail theft crew. The group stole approximately $20,000 worth of high-end clothing and cosmetics from stores.

Police say the group hit up stores up and down the Interstate-5 corridor over the last two months, hitting areas in Federal Way and Everett particularly hard.

Two suspects have been identified already, and police say they are "well-known and prolific organized retail thieves."

Police are looking to identify the third person, pictured below.

If you have any information about the individual pictured below, please contact lead investigator Ofc. Erik Wickman at (253) 261-1768.

Advertisement

Stay connected with FOX 13 News on all platforms:

DOWNLOAD: FOX 13 News and Weather Apps

WATCH: FOX 13 News Live

SUBSCRIBE: FOX 13 on YouTube

DAILY BRIEF: Sign Up For Our Newsletter

FOLLOW: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram