Auburn Police looking for information on victim, suspect(s) after deadly shooting

A man was seen on surveillance video running from someone, before collapsing in the middle of an Auburn road, dying from gunshot wounds. Now, police are asking for the public’s help in solving the case.

Around 1:30 a.m. on June 30, surveillance footage shows 29-year-old David Ernesto Miranda Urbina racing out from behind a business before collapsing on Auburn Way South. Police say he was shot twice in the back.

Urbina was seen on video trying to get up several times, but was unable to get out of the road.

"He was shot in the back twice, so he didn’t shoot himself," said Kolby Crossley, a public information officer with Auburn Police. "The video showed that he was running from somebody or maybe multiple people, we don’t know so that’s our biggest concern is finding out who did this."

On the surveillance video, it looks like Urbina was close to being hit several times, as cars continued to pass him. However, police say it’s not callous, but better to call 911 immediately instead of stopping in the middle of the road yourself to try and help someone.

Police say Urbina is transient and doesn’t have much family in the area or even in the United States. They are trying to piece together a timeline of events leading up to the shooting, but don’t know much about the victim.

"We need to know if someone saw something or maybe knows our victim because that one little piece can go so far in helping our detectives figure out what exactly happened in this case," Crossley said. "We don’t really know much about the victim, so we’re hoping that someone out there does know this victim and maybe knows something that led to this shooting."

Detectives are asking anyone who knew the victim or who has any information on the shooting to contact them.

If you know Urbina, contact Auburn Police at (253) 288-2121. You can also contact Crime Stoppers through the P3 Tips app or by calling 1-800-222-TIPS.

There is a $1,000 cash reward offered for any information that leads to the arrest of his killer.

