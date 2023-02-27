Auburn PD: Homeowner shoots man attempting to steal car

Auburn Police are investigating after a man shot someone reportedly trying to steal his car Monday morning.

Officers were called to reports of a shooting near 25th St SE and Dogwood St SE around 6:20 a.m.

A preliminary investigation revealed a homeowner had left his car running in the driveway and was in the house, when a suspect approached and tried to steal the car.

The man saw this on his security camera and went outside to confront the suspect.

Police say the argument escalated and the homeowner shot the suspect, who then ran away. Officers found the suspect just a few blocks away, and took him to Harborview Medical Center for non-life-threatening injuries.

Police are still investigating the incident and have not announced charges.