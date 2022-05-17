Auburn officer shoots dog running toward him after 11-year-old girl was bitten

An investigation is underway after an 11-year-old girl was bitten by a dog in Western Washington.

This happened May 13 on "C" St. SW in Auburn when two dogs escaped from their home.

Nearby surveillance video captured the attack showing the girl fighting off the dog with a broom.

Auburn Police told FOX 13 News that as officers were responding, they also had an encounter with the dog.

One of the dogs was injured and euthanized. The body camera footage of the officer shows one of the dogs lunging at him.

The 11-year-old girl needed stitches and is expected to recover.