Police: Auburn gas station clerk shoots, kills would-be robbery suspect

Police are investigating after an Auburn gas station clerk shot and killed an armed suspect who allegedly tried to rob a store Monday night.

Before midnight, officers responded to a report of a shooting at the Shell gas station on 2nd Street Southeast and Auburn Way South.

When police arrived, they found a man in the parking lot. He died from a gunshot wound.

Investigators said the man, who was armed, tried to rob the store, and he was fatally shot by the clerk.

Police said there is not threat to the public.

The investigation remains ongoing.



