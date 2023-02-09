Auburn Fred Meyer that sold winning Powerball ticket donates $50K to food bank

article

The Fred Meyer store that recently sold a $754 million winning jackpot ticket announced that they would be giving their $50,000 bonus to the Auburn Food Bank.

According to Washington's Lottery, the big ticket was sold at the Fred Meyer in Auburn, located at 801 Auburn Way N., on Feb. 6.

The supermarket used its $50,000 selling bonus from the state lottery to donate it to the local food bank.

The donation will provide about 66,000 meals to the community, according to a press release.

Kroger, who owns Fred Meyer, is also giving $10,000 to the store to throw their own celebration with their employees.

The win drawn on Feb. 6 was the first Powerball jackpot win since Nov. 19. That winless streak allowed the prize to grow larger and larger until it stood as the ninth-largest in U.S. history.

This is the second time the winning Powerball ticket was won in Washington, which was also purchased in Auburn back in 2014. A $1 million Powerball ticket was purchased near Spokane in Nov. 2022, but has not been claimed yet.