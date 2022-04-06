Police searching for car theft suspect in Auburn

article

Police are searching for a suspect who stole a vehicle on Sunday.

According to Auburn Police Department, a vehicle was stolen in the 100 block of Auburn Way South, near Safeway. Police believe the suspect was caught on surveillance video at a nearby grocery store.

Anyone with information on this suspect is urged to call the Auburn Police Department tip line at 253-288-7403.

