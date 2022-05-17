Attorney General's Office defends Washington law banning conversion therapy

The Attorney General's Office appeared before the U.S. Court of Appeals Tuesday to uphold Washington's law that bans conversion therapy.

According to Washington state law, children under the age of 18 are protected from being subjected to "conversion therapy", which is described as being a discredited and harmful practice that seeks to change a person's sexual orientation or gender identity. In 2018, Washington passed SB 5722 banning conversion therapy.

On Tuesday, Brian Tingley, a state-licensed marriage and family therapist, appealed the dismissal of his lawsuit challenging the law. Senior U.S. District Judge Robert J. Bryan dismissed Tingley’s case in August 2021, recognizing Washington state’s interest "in protecting the physical and psychological well-being of minors, including lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender youth, and in protecting its minors against exposure to serious harm caused by conversion therapy."

Judge Bryan ruled that the law does not infringe on licensed health professionals’ First Amendment rights, but appropriately prohibits a form of harmful, unprofessional conduct.

This is the third time the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals will be asked to uphold a ban on conversion therapy for minors. The court rejected similar challenges to the regulation of conversion therapy in 2014 and 2016.

