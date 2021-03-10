Attorney, activist Nikkita Oliver announces bid for Seattle City Council

Activist and former mayoral candidate Nikkita Oliver is running for Seattle City Council.

The attorney and community organizer made the announcement on Twitter Wednesday morning. They are vying for the District 9 at-large seat currently held by Lorena González, who is running for mayor.

Oliver ran for Seattle mayor in 2017 and finished third behind candidate Cary Moon and current Mayor Jenny Durkan. Durkan announced in December that she is not seeking re-election.

RELATED: Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan will not run for re-election

Advertisement

Oliver is the executive director of the nonprofit Creative Justice and was a founding member of the Seattle Peoples Party.

They are also tied to Decriminalize Seattle, a group that wants to defund Seattle Police by at least 50 percent. Oliver supports defunding SPD "by 100% at least" and is part of a coalition that has worked to free prisoners during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Oliver joins a lengthy list of candidates seeking the at-large council seat, including Fremont Brewing co-owner Sara Nelson, City Council aide Brianna Thomas, Rebecca Williamson, David Ishii, Mercedes Carrabba and Claire Grant.

Stay connected with Q13 News on all platforms:

DOWNLOAD: Q13 News and Weather Apps

WATCH: Q13 News Live

SUBSCRIBE: Q13 FOX on YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram