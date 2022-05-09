Attempted burglary suspect dies in horse trailer fire in University Place

Detectives are investigating after an attempted burglary suspect died in a trailer fire in University Place on Sunday night.

After 7:30 p.m., Fircrest police responded to a report of a burglary underway. The homeowner called 911 to report seeing a man tried to push his way into their house and then ran into the woods.

According to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department, University Place police responded and searched the area for the suspect. Investigators said the suspect was reportedly in his underwear during the time of the attempted burglary.

A deputy found the man on a property and saw him breaking into a horse trailer. But as the deputy was waiting for backup, smoke was seen coming from inside the trailer.

(Pierce County Sheriff's Department)

Deputies told the suspect to come out but he stayed inside.

Firefighters from West Pierce responded to the scene and put out the fire.

The suspect was found dead inside the trailer, deputies said.

Detectives and the Pierce County Fire Marshal are investigating the death and the Fircrest Police Department will be investigating the attempted burglary case.

Get breaking news alerts in the FREE FOX 13 Seattle app. Download for Apple iOS or Android. And sign up for BREAKING NEWS emails delivered straight to your inbox.

Advertisement

The identity of the suspect has not been released.