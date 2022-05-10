ATM stolen in apparent smash-and-grab in South Seattle

Seattle police are investigating after an ATM and money from a cash register were stolen during an apparent smash-and-grab Tuesday morning in South Seattle.

At about 4 a.m., an officer responded to a report of a commercial burglary in the 3600 block of 33rd Avenue South.

When officers arrived at the location, a storefront was destroyed and suspects had left the scene.

According to police, the front doors of the store were shattered and removed from the hinges.

When officers walked inside, there was an empty space on the wall where an ATM was and it appeared that money had been stolen from the cash register. Also, it appeared that cigarettes had been stolen.

Shortly after police responded, the store owner arrived and she told officers that $200 was stolen from the register. She also confirmed cigarettes were taken and the damage to the doors would cost $2,000 to repair.