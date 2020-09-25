Atlanta activist arrested for money laundering

article

The FBI has arrested a person familiar to Atlanta protests in Toledo, Ohio.

Agents charged Sir Maejor Page, whose real name is Tyree Conyers-Page, with one count of wire fraud and two counts of money laundering.

He's accused of fraudulently using his Black Lives Matter of Greater Atlanta organization by spending $200,000 of the non-profit's funds for his personal use.

Agencies from Ohio and Georgia took part in the investigation.

Page has been the focus of a FOX 5 I-Team investigation after he was charged numerous times with impersonating a law enforcement officer in Georgia.

