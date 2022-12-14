Athena Strand's father sues FedEx, Tanner Horner, contractor that hired him

The father of Athena Strand, the Wise County girl who authorities say was killed by a contracted Fedex driver earlier this month, has filed a lawsuit against Tanner Horner, the man accused of killing her, along with FedEx and the contractor that hired Horner.

Jacob Strand filed the suit in Wise County against Horner, Big Topspin Inc., and FedEx. He is seeking more than $1 million in damages and a jury trial.

In the lawsuit, the companies are accused of negligence in their hiring of Horner and that they "breached the duty of care."

According to an arrest affidavit, Horner claims he accidentally hit Athena with his truck, and then strangled her in the back of his van.

RELATED: Athena Strand: Tanner Horner strangled 7-year-old after hitting her with his van, arrest affidavit says

The delivery driver said he strangled the girl because he was afraid she was going to tell her father that he hit her with the van.

Authorities say Horner then directed investigators to CR 4668 in Boyd, where he dumped her body in the water. The area is now marked with pink balloons, which is Strand's favorite color.

Strand was found dead on Dec. 2, two days after she was reported missing from the home.