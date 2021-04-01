ATF and Crime Stoppers offering cash reward up to $6,000 for ID of burglar who stole 15 pistols in Auburn

The ATF is asking for your help to ID this unknown male who used bolt cutters and a pry bar to break through an outer and inner door of Coastal Farm and Ranch in Auburn at about 4 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 16.

He tripped the alarm but was able to get away with 15 handguns. He fled the scene in a waiting vehicle driven by a second suspect.

He is believed to be a light-skinned male, about 6 feet tall and 160 pounds. He has a larger nose and thick eyebrows. He was wearing a black and white plaid jacket, True Religion jeans and Nike Air Foamposite One metallic gold shoes.

The vehicle the two suspects escaped in is a 2013 or newer dark blue compact/midsize SUV, possibly a Mazda CX-5 or Ford Edge, with chrome window trim, running boards and aluminum rims. The vehicle was also missing its front license plate.

ATF is offering a reward of up to $2,500 for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of those involved, and the recovery of the firearms, and NSSF is matching the reward, bringing the total to up to $5,000.

Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound is also offering a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information that leads to an arrest. You can text tips through the P3Tips App on your cell phone or call 1-800-222-TIPS.

"We believe these firearms are most likely still there in the area, and are a threat to the safety of the community until they are recovered, and the perpetrators are taken into custody," explained Jonathan T. McPherson, ATF Seattle Field Division Special Agent in Charge.

Anyone with information about the persons responsible and/or information leading to the recovery of the stolen firearms should contact ATF at 1-888-ATF-TIPS (888-283-8477), email ATFTips@atf.gov, or contact ATF through its website at www.atf.gov/contact/atftips.

Tips may also be submitted to ATF using the ReportIt® app, available on both Google Play and the Apple App Store, or by visiting www.reportit.com.

All calls and tips will be kept confidential.