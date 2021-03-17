Person shot and killed inside Rainier Valley church

Seattle Police are on the scene of a deadly shooting inside Emerald City Bible Fellowship in Seattle's Rainier Valley neighborhood.

Police say the victim was inside the church for a meeting when the suspect, who was not part of the meeting, entered the church and confronted the victim. The suspect then pulled out a gun and shot the victim, police say.

SPD has not released any suspect information. The suspect is not in custody.

Locals are asked to avoid the area.

This is a developing story.