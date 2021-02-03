Child reportedly dies in Tacoma house fire

article

At least one person, possibly a child, has died in a house fire in Tacoma on Wednesday afternoon.

According to Tacoma Fire, smoke was showing from the second-floor window of a home on E. Columbia Avenue.

Crews received information that someone was possibly trapped inside. Firefighters entered the home and recovered an individual who had died inside.

Joe Meinecke with Tacoma Fire said the victim appears to be a child, but he would not comment specifically on the age.

It's unknown how many people were inside the home at the time and the extent of any injuries is unknown.

No further information has been released on the child killed.

Advertisement

Q13 News has a crew en route to the scene.

This is a developing story.

Download the Q13 News app for the latest.