At least 7 members of Washington congressional delegation call for Trump's removal from office

Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer is calling on President Donald Trump’s Cabinet to remove him from office, and at least seven members of Washington's congressional delegation agree.

In a statement Thursday, Schumer said the attack on the Capitol "was an insurrection against the United States, incited by the president." He added, "This president should not hold office one day longer."

The sentiment was echoed by Reps. Kim Schrier, Adam Smith, Pramila Jayapal, Rick Larson, Derek Kilmer, Suzan Delbene, and Sen. Patty Murray. All are Democrats who represent Washington state.

Schumer said Vice President Mike Pence and the Cabinet should invoke the 25th Amendment and immediately remove Trump from office. He added, "If the vice president and the Cabinet refuse to stand up, Congress should reconvene to impeach the president."

The Capitol police chief said rioters "actively attacked" Capitol police and other law enforcement officers Wednesday with metal pipes, discharged chemical irritants, and took up other weapons against our officers.

A growing list of politicians from both parties say President Trump egged on his supporters before they stormed the Capitol and wreaked havoc for seven hours. One person was shot and killed inside, and three others died from "medical emergencies" that happened during the melee.