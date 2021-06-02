At least 2 people hurt after large rocks thrown at cars driving on I-90 in Washington

article

At least two people were hurt when rocks or large pieces of concrete were thrown at cars on Interstate 90 in Western Washington.

According to the Mercer Island Fire Department, firefighters responded to two different calls Tuesday night of rocks hitting cars on I-90 near the Mount Baker Tunnel.

An unidentified person with a backpack was seen throwing the rocks, according to a Washington State Patrol trooper.

Firefighters said people inside the cars were injured in both cases. One person was taken to the hospital.

An image shared by the department showed serious damage to the windshield of one of the cars.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.

WATCH LIVE: Q13 News

Stay connected with Q13 News on all platforms:

Advertisement

DOWNLOAD: Q13 News and Weather Apps

WATCH: Q13 News Live

SUBSCRIBE: Q13 FOX on YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

