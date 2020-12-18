At least 10 arrests as Seattle police clear homeless camp in Cal Anderson Park

Police cleared a homeless camp in Seattle early Friday morning after a judge declined to block authorities from removing the people and tents.

Authorities say 10 people were arrested for various offenses after protesters confronted officers.

Construction crews took barricades and tents out of the park in sections, and a group of protesters had gathered to help homeless people move their things and chant at the police.

Officials intended to clear Cal Anderson Park in the Capitol Hill neighborhood Wednesday morning. They postponed the sweep after makeshift barriers went up, dozens of black clad protesters arrived and park resident Ada Yeager filed a federal lawsuit.

A federal judge on Thursday ruled against Yeager.

Yeager claimed a sweep would violate her civil rights, include rights to due process before being deprived of property, and that the park was targeted for a sweep for political reasons, in violation of the First Amendment, because residents have criticized officials and police.

But following telephone arguments Wednesday, U.S. District Judge Richard Jones ruled Yeager had offered little to no evidence that her rights to free expression or due process were violated.

Seattle officials have argued that the encampment, which until recently had about 50 residents, poses a public safety risk. They cited threats to city officials, fires and other dangerous conditions persist, and they noted that shelter beds were available for those safety risk.