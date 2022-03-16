At least 1 person killed after 'reckless' driver crashes into other car in Tacoma

At least one person has died as a result of a multi-vehicle crash in Tacoma, the Pierce County Sheriff's Department confirms to FOX 13.

Around 9:35 p.m. on Tuesday, a deputy was attempting to catch up to a vehicle seen driving "recklessly" in the 9600 block of Pacific Avenue.

Shortly after the deputy called dispatch, the vehicle hit another car. The passenger in that car was pronounced dead at the scene.

Sgt. Darren Moss with the Pierce County Sheriff's Department said a Pierce Transit bus shelter and three other cars were damaged.

Pacific Avenue is closed from 94th Street to 96th Street. Seek alternative routes.

Moss said the driver and passenger in the suspect vehicle were taken to the hospital. The driver of the vehicle hit was also taken to a nearby hospital.

The extent of the other injuries is unknown.

Wednesday was a rough day for law enforcement in Pierce County and Tacoma. A SWAT deputy who was shot by a suspect in Spanaway on Tuesday died from his injuries, officers shot and killed an armed suspect outside the Tacoma Mall, and a man was shot and killed by a suspect following an argument.

