At least 1 person injured in 3 shootings overnight in Seattle

A 54-year-old man was shot multiple times while sitting in his car early Friday morning in one of three overnight shootings in Seattle.

According to the Seattle Police Department, the victim was sitting in his car on South Adams Street near South Genesee Street just after midnight when an armed man approached him and fired. The victim was struck multiple times.

A bystander nearby heard the shots and helped take the victim to Seattle's Harborview Medical Center for treatment.

Investigators said they found 30 shell casings at that scene.

Photo credit: Seattle Police Department

About 15 minutes later, police said someone opened fire about two miles away on South Willow Street just east of Martin Luther King Jr. Way South.

Officers did not find any victims in this shooting, but there were 16 shell casings left behind.

Photo credit: Seattle Police Department

Earlier in the night, witnesses called 911 at 10:50 p.m. Thursday to report a gun being fired at a bus stop in the SODO neighborhood.

Officers said they found the suspect getting onto a Metro bus. They spotted a handgun magazine sticking out of his pocket. A person riding the bus then showed officers that the suspect had hidden a gun under his seat.

Police said the suspect is a convicted felon and was booked into King County Jail for multiple firearms violations.

Photo credit: Seattle Police Department

