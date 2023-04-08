At least 1 killed after fire rips through Denver residential building
DENVER - Colorado authorities said at least one person was killed and two others were injured after a fire erupted in a residential building Saturday morning.
South Metro Fire Rescue said firefighters found several people were trapped inside on South Quebec Street in Denver.
Those injured were taken to a local hospital with one of them "in critical condition and one person transported in serious condition," according to the department.
Crews were able to get the fire under control.
A cause has not been determined, but an investigation is underway.
Storyful contributed to this report. This story was reported from Los Angeles.