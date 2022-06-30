At least 1 injured in four-vehicle crash in Benton County

article

At least one person is injured after a Thursday morning crash involving four vehicles near Plymouth, Washington, authorities say.

According to Washington State Patrol Trooper C. Thorson, first responders arrived at the scene on State Route 14 at milepost 179 at around 7:50 a.m. At least one person was injured in the crash, and the roadway will be completely blocked until the scene is clear. Troopers are currently working on a detour for other drivers.

Trooper C. Thorson posted multiple photos on Twitter showing the four vehicles; a semi-truck carrying a load of hay bales off the side of the road, a four-door sedan with a smashed hood, a pickup truck with a trailer flipped upside down and a beverage hauler van with a smashed hood and windshield.

Details are limited, and more information will be provided as WSP investigates the incident.

RELATED: VIDEO: Benton County deputy rescues man from burning car

This is a developing story.