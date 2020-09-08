At least 1 home, several structures catch fire in South Tacoma

At least one home and several other structures caught fire Tuesday afternoon in a South Tacoma neighborhood.

Firefighters were called around 4:00 p.m. to the 7400 block of S. Pine Street and S. 74th St. When Tacoma firefighters arrived, they found several structures on fire and at least two homes destroyed.

The Tacoma Fire Department said no injuries were reported.

Neighbors were seen with garden hoses doing anything they could to protect their homes and prevent the fire from spreading.

Tacoma firefighters told Q13 News that power lines in the area were also on fire.

Tacoma Police said there were road closures in the area for a few hours.

It wasn't immediately known what caused the fire.