At least 1 dead after early morning crash in Tacoma

article

Police are investigating a fatal crash that happened in Tacoma early Friday morning.

According to the Tacoma Police Department (TPD), at around 7:00 a.m., officers responded to Pacific Ave. near Tacoma's South End neighborhood.

Police closed down the street from 90th St. to 86th to investigate the scene.

At the time, authorities were asking drivers to avoid the area and use alternate routes.

There is no word if the roadway has since opened.

RELATED: Police investigate deadly Thanksgiving crash in Lake Stevens

This is a developing story.