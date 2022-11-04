Astronomers find closest known black hole to Earth

Expand / Collapse search
High Wind Warning
from FRI 5:00 PM PDT until SAT 11:00 AM PDT, Wenatchee Area
20
High Wind Warning
until FRI 11:00 PM PDT, Willapa Hills
High Wind Warning
from FRI 8:00 PM PDT until SAT 2:00 AM PDT, Everett and vicinity, Admiralty Inlet Area
River Flood Warning
from FRI 5:31 PM PDT until SAT 2:02 PM PDT, Whitman County
Flood Warning
from FRI 9:29 AM PDT until SUN 4:00 AM PST, Walla Walla County
River Flood Warning
from FRI 4:00 PM PDT until SAT 5:00 AM PDT, Wahkiakum County
River Flood Warning
from FRI 3:23 PM PDT until SAT 5:55 PM PDT, Snohomish County
River Flood Warning
from FRI 4:31 PM PDT until SAT 7:16 PM PDT, Snohomish County
River Flood Warning
from FRI 4:24 PM PDT until SAT 8:47 AM PDT, Snohomish County
River Flood Warning
from FRI 4:04 PM PDT until SAT 2:14 PM PDT, Pierce County
River Flood Warning
from FRI 2:38 PM PDT until SAT 10:18 AM PDT, Pierce County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Mason County
River Flood Warning
from FRI 4:35 PM PDT until SAT 5:21 PM PDT, King County
River Flood Warning
from FRI 1:03 PM PDT until SAT 9:46 AM PDT, King County
Winter Weather Advisory
from SAT 11:00 PM PDT until SUN 4:00 PM PST, East Slopes of the Washington Cascades
Wind Advisory
until FRI 11:00 PM PDT, Lower Columbia and I - 5 Corridor in Cowlitz County
Flash Flood Watch
from FRI 11:00 AM PDT until SAT 2:00 AM PDT, West Slopes North Central Cascades and Passes
Wind Advisory
from FRI 11:00 AM PDT until FRI 11:00 PM PDT, Seattle and vicinity, East Puget Sound Lowlands, Bellevue and Vicinity, Seattle and vicinity, Bremerton and vicinity, Tacoma Area, Hood Canal Area, Southwest Interior
Flood Advisory
from FRI 12:02 PM PDT until FRI 10:00 PM PDT, Clark County, Cowlitz County, Pacific County, Skamania County, Wahkiakum County
Flood Watch
until SAT 5:00 PM PDT, Clallam County, Grays Harbor County, Jefferson County, King County, Lewis County, Mason County, Pierce County, Skagit County, Snohomish County, Thurston County, Whatcom County

Astronomers find closest known black hole to Earth

By Marcia Dunn
Published 
Updated 1:40PM
Air and Space
Associated Press

A sun-like star orbiting closest black hole to Earth

This animation shows a Sun-like star orbiting Gaia BH1, the closest black hole to Earth, located about 1600 light-years away. Observations by Gemini North, one of the twin telescopes of the International Gemini Observatory, operated by NSF’s NOIRLab, were crucial to constraining the orbital motion and hence masses of the two components in the binary system, allowing the team to identify the central body as a black hole roughly 10 times as massive as our Sun. (Credit: T. Müller [MPIA], PanSTARRS DR1 [K. C. Chambers et al. 2016], ESA/Gaia/DPAC).

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. - Astronomers have discovered the closest known black hole to Earth, just 1,600 light-years away.

Scientists reported Friday that this black hole is 10 times more massive than our sun. And it’s three times closer than the previous record-holder.

It was identified by observing the motion of its companion star, which orbits the black hole at about the same distance as Earth orbits the sun.

The black hole was initially identified using the European Space Agency’s Gaia spacecraft, said Kareem El-Badry of the Harvard-Smithsonian Center for Astrophysics.

NOIR Lab black hole art

Astronomers using the International Gemini Observatory, operated by NSF’s NOIRLab, have discovered the closest-known black hole to Earth. This is the first unambiguous detection of a dormant stellar-mass black hole in the Milky Way. Its close proximi (International Gemini Observatory/NOIRLab/NSF/AURA/J. da Silva/Spaceengine/M. Zamani)

Expand

El-Badry and his team followed up with the International Gemini Observatory in Hawaii to confirm their findings, which were published in Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society.

The researchers are uncertain how the system formed in the Milky Way. Named Gaia BH1, it's located in the constellation Ophiuchus, the serpent-bearer.

___

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.