Assault suspect hit with several Tasers by Everett Police, authorities investigating use of force

Snohomish County authorities are investigating a possible use of force incident in Everett after officers deployed several Tasers on an assault suspect

Everett Police responded to a "suspicious call" at O'Reilly Auto Parts near 15th and Broadway around 8:20 p.m. Saturday.

Information is limited, but authorities say the officers arrived and located a 31-year-old man, and the situation escalated.

The officers deployed several Tasers on the man and took him into custody.

While officers were booking him into the Snohomish County Jail, medical staff noticed the man exhibited medical issues and advised he be taken to Providence Regional Medical Center.

The man was evaluated at the hospital for internal injuries, and discovered his symptoms were consistent with a prior medical condition.

Authorities say the man is in stable condition, and is expected to be released within 24 hours. He will be booked into the Snohomish County Jail for third-degree assault.

The Snohomish County Multiple Agency Reponse Team (SMART) is investigating the incident.