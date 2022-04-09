Assault suspect barricades inside apartment in Monroe, Police investigate

Officers are investigating an assault, and a suspect has barricaded himself inside an apartment Saturday.

According to Monroe Police Department, officers responded to reports of an assault in the 700 block of Maple Street Saturday afternoon.

A man has barricaded himself inside a nearby apartment.

Police are urging people to avoid the area as they investigate the scene.

This is a developing story, we will provide updates as they occur.

