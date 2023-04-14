Ash from Russian volcano reported in areas of Washington, Idaho forcing cancelation of some flights

Ash from a Russian volcano was reported in parts of Washington and Idaho on Friday, forcing the cancelation of flights at several airports, including Seattle and Spokane.

The National Weather Service Aviation Warning Center issued an advisory Friday morning warning pilots of an ash cloud in northeastern Washington and northern Idaho.

As of Friday afternoon, about 50 flights to or from Seattle-Tacoma International Airport had been canceled. It was unclear how many of the cancelations on Friday were due to the ash cloud.

Alaska Airlines said a day earlier that it had canceled more than two dozen flights because of the ash, primarily in the state of Alaska.

"We continue to monitor the ash cloud, and depending on its location, movement and timing, we might need to cancel additional flights," the airline said in a statement. It encouraged travelers to check the status of their flights online.

The ash cloud drifted over Alaska air space in the last few days, the Alaska Volcano Observatory said in a statement. "Although this cloud poses a potential hazard to aviation and has disrupted some flights, no ashfall is expected on Alaska communities," it said.

Shiveluch, one of Kamchatka Peninsula’s most active volcanoes, started erupting early Tuesday, spewing ash more than 300 miles northwest. Several Russian villages were covered in gray volcanic dust in the largest fallout in nearly 60 years.

On Wednesday, the eruption sent an ash cloud more than 6 miles into the air. The volcano is about 1,772 miles west of Anchorage.

Volcanic ash is angular and sharp and has been used as an industrial abrasive. The powdered rock can cause a jet engine to shut down.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.