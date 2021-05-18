As Washington re-opens, border closure at Canada extended once again

Just as Washington state has entered Phase 3 of re-opening, our neighbors to the north are seeing a surge in coronavirus cases, prompting heavier lockdowns.

In response to the rising cases, the Canada-U.S. border will remain closed to non-essential travel for at least another month, just days before the current agreement was set to expire, according to CTV News.

The new agreement will expire on June 21, unless pushed back again.

On May 18, all counties in Washington moved into Phase 3, meaning indoor capacity can be at 50% and there are additional activities with fewer restrictions permitted.

Canada announced the border closure extension on the same day. As of May 18, Canada has 64,500 active coronavirus cases.

According to CTV News’ Vaccine Tracker, Canada has vaccinated 46.05% of its population with a first dose and just 3.77% have received two doses. Meanwhile, the U.S. has vaccinated 47.19% of its population with a first dose, and 37.03% have received both shots.Stay connected with Q13 News on all platforms:

