As South King County deals with high positivity rate, Kent mom shares 'life or death' fight against COVID

One of the hardest things about battling COVID in the hospital is that you are all alone, isolated from loved ones.

Nicole Taylor spent five days at Swedish back in August fighting back thoughts of death.

“I did think it was life or death, I just sat on the phone called my husband crying because I am so scared you’re in a room by yourself and people are screaming down the hallway I am assuming they were in pain,” Taylor said.

It only took 48 hours for Nicole to end up in the hospital after getting the first symptoms of COVID-19 like tiredness and a fever. The Kent mom of 5 says she was hooked up to oxygen for days struggling just to breathe or talk.

“The scariest thing was my kids crying because they thought I was going to die, I have a newborn little nephew, while I was in there all I could think about was did I pass it to him” Taylor said.

Taylor who is 46 years-old says she has no underlying health conditions. She called the virus confusing leaving many with little or no symptoms and others with severe complications.

“I’ve never been so sick in my life,” Taylor said.

Taylor says she had a high fever followed by breathing problems, a loss of smell and taste, headache and uncontrollable coughs.

The South King County resident is concerned about the area’s 13% positivity rate, urging everyone to take the virus seriously. Places like Seattle are seeing a 2% to 3% positivity rate in comparison.

Taylor believes she got the virus from her mom who also had to be treated at the hospital.

She is asking people to wear masks and minimize close contact with others as much as possible.

Nicole is grateful she is here to tell her story, but even now three months later, she’s still dealing with fatigue, hair loss and shortness of breath.