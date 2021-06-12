As a sign of progress, state's largest vaccination site closes for good

When the city of Seattle launched Lumen Field’s vaccination site back in March, it was the country's largest civilian led effort of its kind.

"It was impressive, it was really well oiled," Patricia Elder said.

Operating 7 days a week with the capacity to vaccinate 22,000 people per day.

Volunteers like Elder got to see the excitement, the emotions, the relief first hand.

"People were amazingly grateful somebody brought a card with a thank you note and a Seattle Chocolate bar," Elder said.

But Saturday was Elder’s last shift administering vaccines at Lumen Field with the site dismantling the sea of chairs and tables, packing up for good. It’s a sign of the progress the area has made against COVID.

"I’m kind of sad that this will be the last day," Elder said.

She's personally vaccinated around 1,000 people giving Elder a 1,000 reasons why she says she's proud.

"It made it feel amazing like you were helping out the country especially our area through COVID," Elder said.

Advertisement

This week, the city of Seattle reached a milestone being the first major US city to fully vaccinate 70% of people, 12 and up.