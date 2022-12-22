Expand / Collapse search
Hospital evacuated over elderly man with explosive lodged in his rectum

By FOX 5 NY STAFF
Published 
Updated 9:30AM
World
FOX 5 NY

He had a bomb in his bum.

A French hospital was reportedly evacuated after an 88-year-old arrived with an artillery shell lodged in his rectum.

It happened Saturday at Hospital Sainte Musse in Toulon, southern France.

The French publication Var-Matin reported the elderly man had a World War I artillery shell partially inside him.

Parts of the hospital were evacuated and emergency patients were diverted as they dealt with the delicate situation.

The shell was about eight inches long and two inches wide.

Doctors were able to safely remove the shell and the patient was reportedly doing fine. 