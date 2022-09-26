Arrivals ramp at Sea-Tac closed overnight this week; expect additional congestion

Officials with the Port of Seattle say to expect additional congestion when heading to the Seattle-Tacoma International Airport as the lower arrival ramp will be shut down overnight for construction work.

Starting at midnight, crews will begin taking down an unused ramp. The Port of Seattle said the overnight work will lessen the overall traffic impact, saying that most people use the upper departures ramp when heading to the airport in the early morning.

"The ramp demolition supports future work to reduce congestion and queuing by adding additional lanes for more direct access for parking, shuttles, TNCs and Taxis, and transit improvements that streamline the approach and pick up experience," Port of Seattle said.

The closures start at midnight and last until 7 a.m. that morning. The last closure for this phase of removal will take place on Oct. 1

Courtesy vehicles, such as hotel/motel and parking shuttles, will be relocated to the Cruise/Charter Lot on the first floor of the airport parking garage.

Rental car facility buses will be relocated to doors 11 to13 on the upper departures drive, outside the United and Delta ticket counters .

Learn more about the closures here.