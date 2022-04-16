Arrest warrant issued for suspect tied to arson fire in downtown Friday Harbor

article

The San Juan County Sheriff’s Office (SJCSO) have identified and are searching for a suspect accused of intentionally starting the fire that tore through historic downtown Friday Harbor last week.

According to SJCSO, authorities have obtained a warrant for the arrest of Dwight C. Henline in connection with the arson fires from April 7 in downtown Friday Harbor.

On Friday, detectives received information that Henline was at a residence in Langley, and they tried contacting him, but he was not there. A search warrant was served at the residence for evidence of the arson with numerous articles being removed. Authorities say they are still searching for Henline, who was last seen in the Langley area.

The SJCSO is asking anyone who has seen him or know where he is to avoid contacting him, because he is believed to be armed and dangerous. Instead, authorities are urging anyone with information to call 911.

This is a developing story.

