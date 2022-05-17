Expand / Collapse search

Arrest made in deadly Tacoma shooting from March

By FOX 13 News Staff
Tacoma
TACOMA, Wash. - Tacoma police have made an arrest in a shooting that occurred in late March that later turned deadly. 

On March 29, officers responded to a shooting in the 4800 block of S. Sheridan Avenue. They were told a vehicle left the scene minutes before they arrived, and that that vehicle had a passenger who had been shot. 

The man was dropped off at a hospital with life-threatening injuries. The 42-year-old man, identified as Marcus Patton, succumbed to his injuries on April 13.

On May 17, a 26-year-old was taken into custody in connection to Patton's murder. He was booked into jail for second-degree murder and first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm. 
 