Arrest made in deadly Tacoma shooting from March

Tacoma police have made an arrest in a shooting that occurred in late March that later turned deadly.

On March 29, officers responded to a shooting in the 4800 block of S. Sheridan Avenue. They were told a vehicle left the scene minutes before they arrived, and that that vehicle had a passenger who had been shot.

The man was dropped off at a hospital with life-threatening injuries. The 42-year-old man, identified as Marcus Patton, succumbed to his injuries on April 13.

On May 17, a 26-year-old was taken into custody in connection to Patton's murder. He was booked into jail for second-degree murder and first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.

