Around 80 residents, staff evacuated after fire at Montesano long-term care facility

Multiple crews responded to a fire at a long-term care facility in Montesano in Grays Harbor County on Wednesday evening.

According to the Washington State Emergency Management Division (EMD), a fire broke out at the Montesano Health and Rehabilitation Center around 5:30 p.m.

About 80 residents and staff were evacuated to a shelter, according to EMD.

No word if there are any injuries.

The cause of the fire and the extent of the damage are unknown.

However, EMD authorized State Fire Mobilization for more firefighters to respond to the fire, and several agencies from Lewis and Pierce Counties also responded.

It's unclear where the residents will go or if it's clear for them to return to the facility.

The Red Cross is responding. "Our Disaster Action teams are reaching out with immediate assistance and emergency support as necessary," the organization tweeted.

