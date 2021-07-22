Army National Guard recruiter charged with molesting child at JBLM

An Army National Guard recruiter and former Air Force special agent was arrested Thursday, accused of molesting a child while living on Joint Base Lewis-McChord.

According to the Department of Justice, 42-year-old Joshua Carl Harrod of Spanaway, Washington faces a grand jury indictment of five counts of sexual abuse of a child under the age of 12.

Harrod is accused of sexually molesting a young child in his care between October 2017 and April 2018, according to the indictment. Officials allege that the abuse happened at his residence in Joint Base Lewis-McChord which falls under federal jurisdiction.

The FBI is investigating the case, along with the U.S. Air Force Office of Special Investigations (OSI), Joint Base Lewis-McChord Military Police Investigations, the Lakewood Police Department and the Washington State Patrol.

Authorities say sexual abuse of a child under 12 is punishable by 30 years to life in prison.

