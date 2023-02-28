Armed suspects impersonate federal officers, rob elderly woman in Pierce County home

An investigation is closing in on four men accused of posing as federal officers to rob an elderly woman at gunpoint.

The break in happened at the 71-year-old woman’s home in Pierce County in January. Now, one of the suspects is in jail, thanks to the help of surveillance video.

Timothy Rozier was arrested last week and charged as one of the suspects in the armed robbery. However, the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office is looking for two other suspects and the getaway driver. All three are believed to be armed and dangerous.

Surveillance video from the woman’s home was a key part in the investigation. It first showed a suspect vehicle, believed to be a gold 2000s Chevrolet Tahoe, backing into the woman’s driveway. The video showed three armed suspects stepping out of the car wearing tactical clothing and impersonating officers of the law.

"All three of them had law enforcement badges on. Two of them looking like U.S. Marshals badges, and one of them actually looking like a sheriff’s star," said Sgt. Darren Moss Jr. with the sheriff's office.

Investigators said the criminals pulled up to the home in Pierce County to break in and rob the owner. Moss mentioned two of the suspects had masks on, and one suspect’s face was uncovered.

"He has a handgun, he has a rifle, this guy’s got a lot of extra magazines on his vest," said Moss, pointing the suspects in the video. "The one suspect who was seen on camera going into the house, and he’s racking the slide on his pistol before he goes in. As they make their way to the door, they start yelling, ‘U.S. Marshals! Get on the ground!’"

Court document said the suspects kicked a door down went inside and held up a 71-year-old woman. The documents said, "one the suspects pointed a gun at her face. That suspect zip-tied her and asked, ‘Where’s the money?’"

The woman told detectives that, "She demanded to see the suspect’s ID, and he pointed to his badge and said that it was his ID."

RELATED: Controversial housing community for violent sex offenders in Tenino shuts down

The documents said the suspects threw a blanket over the woman’s head and ransacked her home. The reported items stolen include a pump action shot gun, as well as her purse that contained money and jewelry.

Not specifically referring to this investigation, Moss said, "What I can say from most home invasion robberies, the suspects know the person they’re going to rob, or they have information about money or valuable items that they’re looking to steal that this person has."

The public information officer said detectives were still investigating the motive behind the break in. However, court documents revealed, "The victim’s residence is a known ‘problem house’ that often has narcotic activity and stolen vehicles associated to it."

The documents said during an interview with detectives, the woman told them she, "found money hidden in her house after her husband died," claiming that money was deposited into a friend’s account.

Whatever the motive is, Moss said fortunately surveillance video caught the face of at least one suspect. The man was arrested by the SWAT Team and identified as Timothy Rozier.

"He does have some criminal history with the sheriff’s department. One of the ways we were able to identify him was that a corrections deputy actually recognized him. So, that really helped us to identify him very quickly," said Moss.

Rozier was charged on several counts including robbery. Investigators continue to track down the other two masked suspects and the getaway driver still on the run.

"This plan that they came up with, whether it was a really good plan or not, it was dangerous. And, if they’re doing this to a 71-year-old woman, what else do they have planned for other people in our community?" said Moss. "With this type of crime, we just are always concerned about other potential victims, copycats, and we want to make sure that we have these guys in custody."

RELATED: International drug trafficker, debt enforcer sentenced to 12 years in prison

Get breaking news alerts in the FREE FOX 13 Seattle app. Download for Apple iOS or Android. And sign up for BREAKING NEWS emails delivered straight to your inbox.

Detectives said the gold 2000s Chevrolet Tahoe does not have license plates. It has a lift top opening hatch, a mounted roof rack and missing the back windshield wiper. Anyone who recognizes the car or suspects, or has heard anything about the case is asked to call Pierce County Sheriff’s Office on the non-emergency line at 253-287-4455 or the Detectives Division at 253-798-7530.