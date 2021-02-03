Armed carjacking suspect in custody after pursuit ends in a multi-vehicle crash near Seattle waterfront

An armed carjacking suspect is in custody after a pursuit through Seattle ended in a multi-vehicle crash on the Seattle waterfront Wednesday morning.

Andy Anderson was driving his garbage truck when the suspect crashed into him.

"It was noisy, stuff flying around in the cab. Yeah, it was definitely a wild ride," said Anderson.

Seattle Police were chasing the 45-year-old male suspect from Ballard after the owner of the GMC Denali truck told police a man pulled a shotgun on him and demanded his truck near Greenwood Ave. around 7:45 a.m. Police swarmed the area and spotted the truck speeding away, heading toward Pioneer Square along Alaskan Way. Eventually, that's when an officer tapped the bumper of the stolen truck with his SUV.

"In a case like this, it's one of the situations where we want to take every step possible to get this person off the street without harming the public, so a pit maneuver allows us to disable the vehicle and shut down the pursuit immediately," said Seattle Police Det. Patrick Michaud.

The driver lost control and crashed into the trash truck. He then jumped out and ran away but police caught up with him and arrested the driver. Somehow another police cruiser and a Toyota Prius were damaged in the crash too. A barista at a nearby coffee shop said she heard the whole crash.

Advertisement

"This sounded like high speed. Somebody was running and then plowed into a truck," said Megan Czahar.

The use of the pit maneuver is under review.