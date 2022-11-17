Armed carjacking suspect arrested in Tacoma after car needed jump start

article

An armed car theft suspect was arrested outside of St. Joseph Medical Center early Thursday morning, after realizing the car he tried stealing needed a jump start.

According to the Tacoma Police Department (TPD), at around 2:43 a.m., someone called 911 saying they were robbed at knife point near the corner of S. J St. and S 17th St.

Authorities say they quickly arrested the 42-year-old suspect after he tried running away. He was immediately booked for robbery in the first degree.

After the arrest, police gave the victim’s car a jump start and sent them home.

