Armed and dangerous robbery suspect wanted in Pierce County

This armed and dangerous robbery suspect was careless enough not to wear his mask correctly so detectives in Pierce County are hoping somebody can identify him.

He and two other men entered the Golden Food Mart in the 9800 block of Golden Given Road E. in the Midland area at 11 p.m. on Halloween. The three males loitered around the store and grabbed several food items from the shelves, while a fourth suspect stood outside on the sidewalk.

The suspect with mask pulled down below his nose then pointed a handgun at the store clerk. The suspects stole cash from the register and the guy in the red hat took a display case full of e-cigarettes before all of them escaped in a white vehicle.

If you have any information on who these suspects are, please text an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers using the 'P3 Tips' app on your smart phone or call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). You can also submit tips and photos at www.P3Tips.com. You will receive a cash reward of up to $1,000 if the information leads to an arrest.